2 men charged in fatal shooting of Sandra Parks due in court for preliminary hearing

MILWAUKEE — The suspects charged in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old Milwaukee girl are expected in court on Monday afternoon, Dec. 3 for their preliminary hearing. The accused are Isaac Barnes and Untrell Oden.

Barnes is accused of killing Sandra Parks at her home near 13th and Hopkins on Monday night, Nov. 19. Prosecutors say Oden helped Barnes hide his guns. A criminal complaint said Barnes threatened his ex-girlfriend just before the shooting — and was found hiding in a closet in a home nearby afterward.

Parks was laid to rest on Saturday, Dec. 1. Hundreds entered Holy Redeemer Church near Hampton and Hopkins on Saturday to pay their respects. Parks’ casket was surrounded by bouquets of flowers and balloon figures featuring her favorite superhero.

The eighth-grader was a passionate, award-winning writer, with a firm belief in the power of education.

Sandra’s mother, Bernice Parks, said she will forever be filled with sadness.

“We lost an angel — an angel that was on this Earth and we didn’t even know it,” said Bernice Parks.

Barnes faces one count of first degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, one count of endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony.

Oden faces two counts of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony.