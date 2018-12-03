× 83-year-old man accused of driving wrong way on State Highway 794, causing crash

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a wrong-way crash that happened on State Highway 794 near Pennsylvania Ave on Saturday evening, Dec. 1.

Officials say the wreck happened around 5 p.m. Apparently a wrong-way driver in a minivan was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of 794. Less than a minute later, the minivan crashed head-on into a car. The southbound lanes of traffic were closed and Cudahy Fire emergency personnel responded to the scene.

The 83-year-old driver of the minivan was treated on scene and refused additional medical treatment.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck was transported to the hospital for leg injuries and chest pain.

Officials say the wrong-way driver was cited for Operating the Wrong Way on a Divided Highway and will be reported to the State Department of Transportation for a possible licensing retest.