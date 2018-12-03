Battle brews in Madison over power-stripping bills proposed by GOP

MADISON — Monday, Dec. 3 as a wild day at the Wisconsin State Capitol. Republican legislative leaders took up proposals that opponents say will limit the powers of the governor-elect and the next attorney general.

So many people came to the capitol building on Monday that several overflow rooms needed to be opened.

In more than 140 pages of proposals was a plan to shift more power to the State Legislature and would prevent Democratic Governor-elect Tony Evers from having authority over key areas.

It would also limit early voting, move the 2020 presidential primary date to help Walker appointee Daniel Kelly in his bid for Supreme Court Justice, and make it possible for Republican leadership to hire outside lawyers for cases and bypass the newly-elected attorney general.

The proposals came with vocal opposition.

“The number one priority for us is to make sure we secure the balance of powers between the two co-equal branches of government,” said Assembly Leader Robin Vos.

“I’m concerned I think that Governor-elect Evers is going to bring a liberal agenda to Wisconsin,” said State Sen. Scott Fitzgerald.

“Never in the history of the State of Wisconsin has there been an extraordinary session convened to take away the power of the attorney general and the newly-elected governor,” said Representative Chris Taylor.