Caught on cam: State Patrol vehicle rear-ended Sunday along I-94/I-41 in Kenosha County

KENOSHA -- A tow truck driver and Wisconsin state trooper escaped serious injury Sunday night, Dec. 2 after a driver rear-ended the stopped Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser along southbound I-94/I-41 in Kenosha County.

A news release indicates the trooper was in his cruiser completing paperwork and the tow truck operator was loading a vehicle involved in an earlier incident when the crash occurred around 7:20 p.m. The tow driver was thrown from the rear of the tow truck and came to rest against a median wall. The trooper and tow operator were transported to a Kenosha hospital where they were treated and released.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the State Patrol cruiser had three child passengers and is suspected of operating while impaired and driving without a valid license. All four were transported to Milwaukee hospitals.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash which occurred near County ML just north of the Wisconsin/Illinois state line.