MILWAUKEE -- An unforgettable way to celebrate the season -- Cirque Musica Holiday opens Monday night, Dec. 3 at Fiserv Forum. Shelby Ringdahl, the show's lead vocalist, joins FOX6 WakeUp with a preview.

About Cirque Musica Holiday presents Wonderland (website)

CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY presents Wonderland is an all-new concert experience featuring the cast of Cirque Musica together with your favorite holiday songs performed by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Cirque Musica Holiday will bring audiences on a journey into a world of “Wonderland” with unforgettable visuals and amazing acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks and holiday cheer. This is the perfect opportunity for the entire family to experience great holiday music, LIVE, while enjoying spectacular costumes, production, and an edge of your seat circus experience. Get your tickets today!

With special guest Sarah Darling!