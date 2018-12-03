‘Frosty Free Week:’ Milwaukee County Zoo offering free admission from Dec. 24 to Jan. 1

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo is offering free admission for all visitors from Monday, Dec. 24 through Tuesday, Jan. 1 for Frosty Free Week.

During Frosty Free Week, the zoo is open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Regular parking and concession fees apply.

The zoo’s many snow-loving animals such as the snow leopards, polar bear, Snow Lilly, as well as the caribou and elk herds are most active during the colder temperatures.