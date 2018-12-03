× Grinch steals animated talking reindeer display at Beaver Dam’s Swan Park

BEAVER DAM — Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt is on the hunt for someone who stole an animated talking reindeer display from the Beaver Dam Rotary Lights in Swan park.

The sheriff, who chairs the Rotary Lights, recently noticed that one of the displays that was recently purchased for the park, was missing. The animated talking reindeer had been cut down and unscrewed from the Mill Street shelter.

Sheriff Schmidt said in a news release said he is “extremely disappointed in who may have done this as businesses and individuals have donated these lights to help put on our holiday display, bringing holiday spirit and a family friendly atmosphere to the park.”

This is the second item that has been stolen from the park. Last year, the projector casting lights inside the band shell was stolen as well.

The sheriff is now asking anyone with information about this crime to contact the Beaver Dam Police Department or the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.