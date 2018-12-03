Homestyle Custom Upholstery provides ‘quality upholstery services at competitive prices’

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Homestyle Custom Upholstery in Milwaukee. Owner Larry Schneider has worked in upholstery since 1973. He has his team have more than 90 years of combined expertise in upholstery repair and renovation.

About Homestyle Custom Upholstery (website)

Homestyle Custom Upholstery is dedicated to providing you with quality upholstery services at competitive prices. Trust in our over 90 years of combined expertise in upholstery repair and renovation. Contact us for a commitment-free consultation or visit 2059 S. Allis St.

Larry Schneider is the proud owner of Homestyle Custom Upholstery. He’s worked in the upholstery field since 1973. He attended MATC Upholstery School and worked for some shops in the Milwaukee area.

In 1983, Larry opened Homestyle Custom Upholstery. Our first location was on 27th St. and Ryan Rd. in Oak Creek, WI. When our business expanded, it was time for us to move.