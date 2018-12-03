× Packers president, interim head coach to speak on McCarthy’s firing, future for team

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy and Interim Head Coach Joe Philbin are set to address the media on Monday, Dec. 3 — less than 24 hours after the team fired long-time head coach Mike McCarthy. Murphy and Philbin are scheduled to speak starting at 1:45 p.m.

Murphy announced the firing of McCarthy just a couple of hours after the Packers lost to the Arizona Cardinals, 20-17, at Lambeau Field. Murphy issued the following statement on the move:

“The 2018 season has not lived up to the expectations and standards of the Green Bay Packers. As a result, I made the difficult decision to relieve Mike McCarthy of his role as head coach, effective immediately. Mike has been a terrific head coach and leader of the Packers for 13 seasons, during which time we experienced a great deal of success on and off the field. We want to thank Mike, his wife, Jessica, and the rest of the McCarthy family for all that they have done for the Packers and the Green Bay and Wisconsin communities. We will immediately begin the process of selecting the next head coach of the Green Bay Packers.”

McCarthy was in his 13th season as coach. The Packers won the Super Bowl under McCarthy in the 2010 season. He finishes with a record of 125-77-2.

As for McCarthy’s future, FanSided.com is reporting McCarthy could possibly be headed to the Cleveland Browns. According to the FanSided.com report by Matt Verderame Sunday evening, the Browns began a search for their next head coach in late October after Hue Jackson was fired — and sources have told FanSided.com the “Browns are already working on whether they will hire McCarthy.”

FanSided.com notes that McCarthy has ties to Cleveland’s front office.