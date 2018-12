× Pedestrian struck by vehicle, injured near 60th and Pershing in Kenosha

KENOSHA — Kenosha police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Monday morning, Dec. 3 near 60th and Pershing Blvd.

Officials say the pedestrian was transported to St. Catherine’s Hospital.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the crash or the condition of the pedestrian.