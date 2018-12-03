× Silver Alert: 86-year-old man, missing from Beloit, last seen in Madison

BELOIT — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 86-year-old man missing from Beloit.

Roger Willing was last seen in Madison, but lives in Beloit. He was supposed to pick up his wife from an appointment in Beloit, but never showed up, after leaving his home Monday morning, Dec. 3 to go to a store in Madison. He reportedly left the store at 1:30 p.m.

He’s believed to be driving a 2007 Pontiac G6 — a four-door vehicle that’s gray in color, with Wisconsin license plate number 800 WXA.

He’s described as a man, white, standing 5’10” tall and weighing 190 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair parted on one side. He was last seen wearing a lightweight black Columbia jacket, blue jeans with a black leather belt and a gray and white flannel shirt. Officials said he is extremely hard of hearing and wears hearing aids.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Beloit police.