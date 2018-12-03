× Tickets now on sale for Brewers Spring Training games at Maryvale Baseball Park

MARYVALE, Ariz. — Tickets for Brewers Spring Training games at the new Maryvale Baseball Park in 2019 are on sale now at Brewers.com and by phone at 1-800-933-7890.

Tickets are available in five seating areas: Diamond Box ($28), Field Box ($25), Infield Reserved ($19), Outfield Reserved ($17) and Lawn Seating ($8). Variable pricing for Cubs and Dodgers games include the following: Diamond Box ($34), Field Box ($30), Infield Reserved ($24), Outfield Reserved ($22) and Lawn Seating ($12). Information on Spring Training season tickets can be obtained by calling the ticket office at 414-902-4000.

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to Phoenix on Wednesday, February 13 and position players have a report date of Monday, February 18. The first full-team workout is set for Tuesday, February 19.

The exhibition schedule, which consists of 33 games (15 home games/18 road games), begins on Saturday, February 23 against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park in Mesa. The Brewers will open Maryvale Baseball Park on Tuesday, February 26 vs. the San Diego Padres. The team will close out the exhibition schedule at Olympic Stadium in Montreal against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, March 25 and Tuesday, March 26.

The Spring Training home will have a brand new look in 2019. In November of 2017, the Phoenix City Council voted in favor of a plan to renovate Marvyale Baseball Park, which has served as the Spring Training home of the Brewers since 1998. Construction began in late March and will be completed by the start of 2019 Spring Training. To see the construction progress, fans can view time-lapse videos and a live stream of the site at Brewers.com/ConstructionCam. Fans are also encouraged to follow along on Twitter at @MaryvaleBP. For additional information, please visit Brewers.com/spring.

CLICK HERE for the 2019 Brewers Spring Training schedule.