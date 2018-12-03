× Wisconsin Elections Commission certifies Nov. 6 election results

MADISON— The state Elections Commission has certified the results from the Nov. 6 election.

Democrat Tony Evers defeated Republican Gov. Scott Walker by a little more than a percentage point. Evers collected 1,324,307 votes compared with Walker’s 1,295,080 votes.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin defeated Republican challenger Leah Vukmir by nearly 11 percentage points. Baldwin received 1,472,914 votes. Vukmir got 1,184,885.

Democrat Josh Kaul defeated Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel by less than a percentage point, Schimel had contemplated seeking a recount but ultimately decided against it.

Democrat Sarah Godlewski beat Republican Travis Hartwig by a little more than 4 percentage points to win the open state treasurer post.

Democratic Secretary of State Doug LaFollette beat Republican Jay Schroeder by a little more than 5 percentage points.