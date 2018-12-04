× 12-year-old boy struck by stray bullet while sleeping in Milwaukee home

MILWAUKEE — A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning, Dec. 4 after being struck by a bullet while sleeping in his bedroom. It happened around 1 a.m. near 24th and National in Milwaukee.

According to police, around 2:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the victim, a 12-year-old boy, was sleeping in his bedroom in a multi-unit apartment building near 24th and National when he was struck by gunfire.

Investigators determined that a suspect fired a gun from an adjoining apartment, the bullet penetrated a wall to the child’s bedroom, and struck the child.

The child was taken to the hospital by family members. He is being treated and is in good condition.

The circumstances that led to the shooting remain under investigation.