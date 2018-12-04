× 2 accused in beating of MCTS bus driver, hit in the ‘eye with the broom handle’

MILWAUKEE — Two people are now charged in connection with the alleged assault of a Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus driver on Nov. 12. The accused are Jaquon Lampkin, 17, and Terrell Poe, 23.

The two face the following criminal charges:

Aggravated battery, substantial risk – victim 62 years of age or older (Poe)

Carrying a concealed weapon (Lampkin)

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 (Lampkin)

Disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon (Lampkin)

According to the criminal complaint, the incident that happened on Monday, Nov. 19. Officers responded to the area near 60th and Hampton. A 67-year-old on-duty bus driver told officers he picked up three persons — two of them were the accused, Poe and Lampkin. The bus driver told police Poe “never pays bus fare” but Lampkin and the other person usually do. But on Nov. 19, none of the three paid their way — and went straight to the back of the bus. The bus driver told police the three “started yelling at him when he asked them to pay the fare.”

A short time later, the complaint indicates “Poe was yelling at (the bus driver), picked up a broom that was behind the handicapped seats, and tried to attack (the bus driver).” The driver told police “he attempted to protect himself from the attempt, but Poe hit (the bus driver) in the right eye with the broom handle.”

The complaint indicates while Poe was allegedly attacking the bus driver, Lampkin exited the bus out the rear door. He then walked to the front of the bus, “reached his right hand into a shoulder bag and pulled out a silver over black handgun and raised it up into the air.” The complaint says Lampkin “pointed the firearm at the driver of the bus.” At this time, the complaint says Poe yelled, “Shoot this (expletive).” The bus driver then opened the door — and all three individuals left the scene. All of this was captured on bus surveillance video.

When police interviewed Poe, he “stated that he had purchased the firearm that (Lampkin) was in possession of approximately 8 months prior, identifying it as a ‘French 9mm.'” Poe said he gave Lampkin the gun around 10 a.m. on Nov. 19. After the incident, Poe told police “he bleach wiped off the gun and bullets, and then sold it for $250.00.”

Poe made his initial appearance in court on Nov. 30. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 7.

Lampkin made his initial appearance on Dec. 1 — and is due back in court on Jan. 7, 2019.