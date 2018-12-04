× Gov. Walker appoints Scott Beightol to UW Board of Regents, replacing Bryan Steil

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker has appointed a high-powered attorney to serve on the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents.

Walker has selected Scott Beightol to serve until May 2023. He replaces Republican Bryan Steil, who resigned last week to focus on his first term in Congress.

Beightol is a partner in the Michael Best and Friedrich law firm, which helped Republicans redraw legislative boundaries in 2011. Democrats allege the maps are unconstitutional.

According to MBF’s website, Beightol focuses on employment discrimination and labor arbitration.

Walker also has appointed Torrey Tiedeman as the non-traditional student regent until May 2020. Tiedeman replaces Lisa Erickson, who graduated and resigned last December.

The state Senate is set to confirm both appointments Tuesday.

The moves prevent Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers from filling the spots with his people.