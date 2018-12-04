Governor-elect Tony Evers speaks before Common Council after meeting with Mayor Barrett

MILWAUKEE — Governor-elect Tony Evers spoke before the Milwaukee Common Council on Tuesday, Dec. 4. This, after meeting with Mayor Tom Barrett for his first trip to City Hall.

“I believe that you will find me a good partner in the hard work that you’re doing here in the City of Milwaukee. There’s no other city in the state that drives efforts around education, around economics, around adversity, and around our democracy than the City of Milwaukee. That’s why I feel it’s important for me, when I become governor, to make sure we have a good working relationship,” said Governor-elect Tony Evers.