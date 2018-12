× Paul McCartney slated to take the stage at Lambeau Field in June 2019

GREEN BAY — Rock and roll legend Paul McCartney is coming to Lambeau Field for a concert in 2019!

He is slated to perform in Titletown on Saturday, June 8. Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. American Express card members will have the opportunity to buy tickets before the general public starting on Wednesday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m.