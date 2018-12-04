21-year-old man grazed by bullet while driving, crashes into parked car in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened late Monday night, Dec. 3 on the city’s northwest side.

According to police, the victim states that he and a friend were seated in a parked car near 50th and Hope around 11 p.m. when an unknown subject approached on foot, displayed a gun and attempted to rob them.

The victim drove off and the suspect fired several gunshots at the vehicle. The driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a parked car. The victim, a 21-year-old man, was wounded by the gunfire. The second person inside the vehicle was not injured.

MFD treated the victim and transported him to a local hospital.