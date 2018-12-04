Remembering former President George H.W. Bush 🇺🇸

21-year-old man grazed by bullet while driving, crashes into parked car in Milwaukee

Posted 6:33 am, December 4, 2018, by , Updated at 06:51AM, December 4, 2018

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened late Monday night, Dec. 3 on the city’s northwest side.

According to police, the victim states that he and a friend were seated in a parked car near 50th and Hope around 11 p.m. when an unknown subject approached on foot, displayed a gun and attempted to rob them.

Shooting, crash near 50th and Hope in Milwaukee

The victim drove off and the suspect fired several gunshots at the vehicle. The driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a parked car. The victim, a 21-year-old man, was wounded by the gunfire. The second person inside the vehicle was not injured.

MFD treated the victim and transported him to a local hospital.