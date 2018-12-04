Police: Shots fired at Save a Lot grocery store near 76th and Mill; no injuries

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after shots were fired at the Save a Lot store near 76th and Mill on Tuesday evening , Dec. 4.

Police said no one was hurt.

They said more than one suspect was detained.

A Save a Lot spokesman issued this statement:

“As this is an active police investigation we have no comment at this time and will defer to their public information office for further information. Our focus at this time is on supporting our team members and customers.”