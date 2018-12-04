× Safety alert: UWM police investigate armed robbery at Hartford and Cramer

MILWAUKEE — The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee issued a safety alert after an armed robbery recently took place at Hartford and Cramer.

The alert — issued on Sunday, Dec. 2 — indicates the crime happened shortly before 10 p.m. The victim was approached by a gray minivan with six black males. Two black males exited the vehicle and approached the victim demanding her belongings.

Officials say one of the suspects was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and the other was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. One of the suspects implied he had a handgun. The suspects were last seen entering the minivan and driving northbound on N. Oakland Ave.

If you have information that could help police solve this case, you are urged to call the UW-Milwaukee Police Department at 414-229-4627.