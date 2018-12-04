Stumped on what to get the kids for Christmas? Some of the top toys of the year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The clock is ticking -- the supply on store shelves thinning. But, there is still time to scoop up some of the hottest toys of the year at Blain's Farm and Fleet. Nicole Kilmer joins Real Milwaukee with some of the biggest sellers.

Nicole talks about some of this year's top toys, including dinosaurs inspired by the highly anticipated Jurassic World movie this summer, unicorn-themed toys, games, puzzles, & crafts, make your own slime, slime-filled collectible toys, slime sporting goods, 'gross out' toys that make toilet noises, MGA LOL Surprise Dolls, Moose Toys, Treasure X and Zuru Smashers.