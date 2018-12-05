× Atlanta Falcons fly into Lambeau Field for matchup with Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers will take on the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday at Lambeau Field — and it’s a game you can see only on FOX6.

According to Packers.com, Green Bay is 10-4 at home against Atlanta during the regular season. The Packers have won three of the last five regular-season

meetings against the Falcons.

Nine of the last 11 regular-season matchups between the two have been decided by eight points or less, including six by three or fewer points. Including the postseason, it is the sixth time the Packers and Falcons have played in six years, with Atlanta winning three of the five previous matchups and each team winning their home games.