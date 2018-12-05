Charged: MPD detective accused of punching, stomping on live-in girlfriend

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police detective accused of grabbing, punching and stomping on his girlfriend now faces a charge of misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse. The accused is Jason Rodriguez.

According to the criminal complaint, Rodriguez, 39, was arguing with his live-in girlfriend at a Greenfield residence. The two had been living at the residence for the last month. The two “began to argue about the defendant being in a previous relationship.” During that argument, the complaint says the woman “broke a number of dishes inside the residence.” Rodriguez responded by “breaking dishes on (the woman), then throwing (the woman) to the ground and stomping (the woman) repeatedly in the head.”

The complaint indicates the woman fled the residence to a neighbor’s house — where the neighbor called 911. The victim was taken to Froedtert Hospital, where police said she was treated and released.

Police arrested Rodriguez on the scene.

An internal affairs investigation on this case is underway at the Milwaukee Police Department.