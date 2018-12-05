MILWAUKEE -- It's time to talk all things Milwaukee. Editor Nicole Kiefert joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the December issue of MKE Lifestyle Magazine.
Dig into the December issue of MKE Lifestyle Magazine
-
All things Milwaukee! Check out the November issue of MKE Lifestyle Magazine
-
Home decorating trends: Check out the latest issue of MKE Lifestyle Magazine
-
December 5
-
Fall fashion: The September issue of MKE Lifestyle is out
-
November 7
-
-
Let’s Brunch MKE lets you sample delicious brunch favorites from some of Milwaukee’s hottest locations
-
Shopping for the holidays: A look at everything from toys, games to family activities
-
October 1
-
November 2
-
Matthew Shepard’s legacy lives on in benefit for homeless LGBTQ youth
-
-
Attention drivers: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute
-
TSA discovers gun at Mitchell International Airport; Cedarburg man cited
-
September 28