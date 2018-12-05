‘Giving Tree:’ Your favorite animals at the Milwaukee Co. Zoo are hoping to unwrap something special

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- This Christmas, your favorite zoo animals are hoping to unwrap something special too! Kasey spent the morning at the Milwaukee County Zoo -- where the "Giving Tree" is glowing with requests.

About the Giving Tree (website)

This holiday season the Milwaukee County Zoo’s animals have some wintry wishes for the annual “Giving Tree” in the Zoo’s U.S. Bank Gathering Place, November 27 through December 31. In 2017 the “Giving Tree” raised more than $1,000 in gift cards and cash donations alone!

The “Giving Tree” will be “a glow” and decorated with home-made ornaments featuring animal enrichment requests from the zookeepers ranging from food treats to monetary donations. Visitors can choose any ornament to take home and purchase the item listed. Gifts can be dropped off at the Zoo’s Administration Office in the U.S. Bank Gathering Place. Let the gate attendant know you’re visiting on behalf of the “Giving Tree.”

The Zoological Society’s Zoo Pride volunteers create the handmade ornaments that festively decorate the “Giving Tree.” Each ornament features the name of an enrichment item, the name of the animal, the cost and information on where to purchase. Visitors can choose an ornament for their favorite animal and either purchase the item themselves, or make a monetary donation, and the Zoo will purchase the item on the visitor’s behalf. Enrichment is used throughout the year to enhance all aspects of an animal’s welfare by addressing the behavioral, environmental, physical, psychological and social needs of the species.

The “Giving Tree” will feature many different gift suggestions including: Bears: Little Tykes covered sandbox

Elephants: CD player with Bluetooth

Humboldt Penguins: Lava lamp

Primates: Uncooked whole-wheat pasta

Chinchillas: Herbs and hay edible tunnel Accompanying the “Giving Tree” are 60+ evergreen trees donated by Hawks Landscape. The trees will be adorned with hundreds of handmade animal ornaments by Milwaukee-area youth groups as part of the Zoological Society of Milwaukee’s annual Fantastic Forest. This year’s “Take a Tour Around the Zoo” themed Fantastic Forest will be open to visitors December 1 through the 28.

To view the complete wish list, click HERE.