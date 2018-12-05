× Grinch steals Christmas: District parts ways with sub who told 1st-graders Santa isn’t real

MONTEVILLE, N.J. — A real-life Grinch stole Christmas at a public school in New Jersey.

The principal of Cedar Hill Elementary School in Montville, New Jersey, issued an apology to parents after a substitute teacher told first-graders that Santa Claus isn’t real. Michael Raj noted that as a parent himself, he understands the “sensitive nature” of the topic.

According to a Facebook post by a devastated parent, the teacher told aghast and agog children that, in fact, parents buy the presents, reindeer can’t fly, elves aren’t real, and the popular Elf on the Shelf doll is just a toy that parents move around.

She even shattered the illusions derived from other childhood fairy tales, from the Tooth Fairy to the Easter Bunny.

NJ.com reports Montville Schools Superintendent Rene Rovtar confirmed Tuesday, Dec. 4 the teacher will no longer work in the district after the incident Thursday, Nov. 29.

Rovtar declined further comment, saying the issue is a personnel matter. Rovtar previously said she was disheartened by the incident and that “childhood wonder associated with all holidays and traditions” is special to her.

The substitute teacher’s identity has not been released.