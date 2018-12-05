× Harvard professor: Eat more than 6 fries per meal, and risk your life

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Would you like…six fries with that?

A Harvard University professor has suggested Americans are eating way too many French fries.

Eric Rimm, a professor of nutrition and epidemiology, recommended a side salad and six French fries. That’s right — only six fries per meal!

He has found people who eat the greasy snack at least three times per week increases the chances of death, with research linking the notoriously unhealthy food to obesity, diabetes and heart disease.

