Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Kenosha apartment

KENOSHA — A homicide investigation is underway in Kenosha after a man was found dead inside an apartment on Nov. 30. The man has been identified as 36-year-old Jason Killips.

According to police, officers on Nov. 30 responded to an apartment near 15th Street and 39th Avenue for a welfare check. When officers entered the apartment they located a deceased man.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators ask that anyone with information to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers that wish to remain anonymous can call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.