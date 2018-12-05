Inseparable donkey and emu adopted by “Walking Dead” star

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jeffrey Dean Morgan, star of “The Walking Dead,” has adopted a donkey and emu in order to keep them together.

The North Carolina Waterfowl Rescue is thanking the actor who’s keeping the unique friendship of “Jack” and “Diane” alive.

The Charlotte Observer reports the male donkey and female emu were rescued from Kershaw, South Carolina when their owner suddenly vanished. When the shelter tried to separate the two, the donkey cried and the emu became frantic.

The two developed a special bond. Staff rescue says the two animals are best buddies, even cuddling and sleeping together.

The pair will be able to roam free on Morgan’s Hudson Valley, New York farm.