Man pleads guilty after June pursuit that lasted 90 minutes, reached speeds of 100+

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man accused of leading police on a pursuit that reached speeds of more than 100 miles-per-hour and lasted nearly two hours has pleaded guilty.

Alvernest Kennedy, 29, on Wednesday, Dec. 5, pleaded guilty to one count of vehicle operator flee/elude officer and one count of second degree recklessly endangering safety. A second count of second degree recklessly endangering safety was dismissed as a result of the plea deal.

According to prosecutors, the pursuit on June 23 took officers through 78 miles of the city.

Prosecutors said officers aw Kennedy driving recklessly on North 15th and Concordia. Officers activated their emergency lights, but Kennedy kept going — blowing through stop signs near 13th and Concordia, and driving at high speeds on North 31st Street. The chase finally ended after more than 90 minutes, near 15th and Congress. He took off on foot and he was then caught by police.

Kennedy will be sentenced on Jan. 14.