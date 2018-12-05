× Milwaukee Admirals fall to Texas Stars 5-1 on the road

AUSTIN, Texas — Joel L’Esperance scored two goals to lead the Texas Stars to a 5-1 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Wednesday at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The loss, coupled with Iowa’s overtime loss to Chicago, dropped Milwaukee into second place, one point behind Iowa in the Central Division.

Stars forward Denis Gurianov gave his team a lead with a goal at 13:24 of the first period. Milwaukee turned the puck over at the Texas blue line. Stars defenseman Shane Hanna tapped the puck to neutral ice and Gurianov drove to the Admirals goal where he slid the puck into the net between the legs of goalie Tom McCollum.

The Stars scored three times in the second period. First, L’Esperance scored on the power play at 5:26. Colin Markison scored at 14:28 to give Texas a 3-0 lead, then L’Esperance scored his second of the game at 16:36 to give the Stars a 4-0 edge at the second intermission.

Adam Mascherin gave Texas a 5-0 lead when he scored at 4:52 of the third period.

Milwaukee spoiled Texas goalie Landon Bow’s shutout bid when Garret Ross scored his first goal with the Admirals at 7:53 of the third period. Mathieu Olivier picked up the lone assist.

Bow finished with 29 saves for Texas. McCollum stopped 26 shots in the Admirals goal.

Milwaukee continues its four-game road trip Fri., Dec. 7 at Texas.