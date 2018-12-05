Police: 3 shot, including 14-year-old boy, in separate incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened Tuesday night, Dec. 4. Three people, including a 14-year-old boy, were wounded.

According to police, the first shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of 36th and Villard.

Police say two subjects were walking when a suspect from a passing vehicle fired multiple gunshots at both individuals. One of the subjects, an 18-year-old man, was struck by the gunfire.

The victim remained on the scene and was treated by the Milwaukee Fire Department. He was eventually taken to a local hospital. A motive for the shooting has not yet been determined.

Around 7:30 p.m. a shooting victim walked into a local hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, a 14-year-old boy, and a friend were driving a stolen vehicle in the area of 26th and Legion. When the vehicle stopped, an unknown subject, who was on foot, confronted them.

During the confrontation, the suspect fired several gunshots into the vehicle, striking the victim. After being shot, the victim drove away, but crashed into other cars in the area of 14th and Burnham St. He was eventually taken to a local hospital by a motorist driving past the incident.

MPD continues to investigate the incident and search for a suspect. They are also conducting further investigation into the auto theft.

Around 9:45 p.m. police say an 18-year-old man walked into a local hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Detectives determined that the victim was seated in a car with two other subjects when one of the subjects displayed a gun and tried to rob the victim.

The victim was shot as he attempted to drive away.

The victim’s car left the roadway and struck a tree in the area of 48th Street and Hampton Avenue. Known associates transported the victim to a local hospital.

During the investigation, two possible suspects were identified and detained. They remain in custody while the investigation continues.