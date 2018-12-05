Police: Man, woman found and then stole scooter, phone belonging to disabled veteran

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, La. -- Police in Louisiana are looking for two people who are accused of stealing a scooter and cellphone from a veteran with disabilities.

According to police, the crime happened on Nov. 15 at about 5 p.m. at the Walmart located on Natchez Drive in Slidell, Louisiana.

Police said the veteran got into his car and drove away from the store, but left his motorized scooter and cellphone in the parking lot.

What happened next, according to police, could have been a happy ending to the story. A couple found the scooter and phone and took them inside the store to the customer service desk. Afterward, police said, they did some shopping and left the store.

That's where, police said, this story took a strange turn.

The couple is accused of returning to the store and stealing the scooter and phone. Police released surveillance footage that shows the couple inside the store, including photos with the scooter.

Police asked anyone with information to give them a call.