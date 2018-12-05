Pre-sale tickets for Lake Geneva’s Ice Castles are now on sale

LAKE GENEVA — It’s time to plan your trip to visit the much-anticipated Ice Castles in Lake Geneva. Pre-sale tickets are now on sale!

Announced on Wednesday, Dec. 5 folks can buy tickets at Ice Castles Lake Geneva for the best possible price.

According to a Facebook post, you will have 48 hours to book your tickets before regular sales go live.

Weekday general admission (ages 12 and up) is $15.95, weekday child admission (ages 4-11) is $10.95.

Weekend general admission (ages 12 and up) is $18.95, weekend child admission (ages 4-11) is $15.95.

Standby tickets are also available.

CLICK HERE to purchase your pre-sale tickets.

Ice Castles Lake Geneva says the early-bird tickets can be redeemed for any day and time.

Ice Castles Lake Geneva Hours of Operation:

Monday . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Tuesday . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . CLOSED

Wednesday . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Saturday . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . noon – 10:30 p.m.

Sunday . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . noon – 8 p.m.

Ice Castles create life-size winter playgrounds entirely by hand. The ice is illuminated inside the castles at night with color-changing LED lights that twinkle to music. They feature ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones and towering ice formations.

Ice Castles Wisconsin will be located at 812 Wrigley Drive in Lake Geneva, and are projected to open at the end of December.