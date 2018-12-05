Sweet gesture: George W. Bush hands Michelle Obama a piece of candy at his father’s funeral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- In a touching gesture at the funeral for his father, George W. Bush took time to hand former first lady Michelle Obama a piece of candy.

The sweet exchange happened as the Bush family entered the National Cathedral on Wednesday for the funeral services of former president George H.W. Bush.

While shaking hands with Michelle Obama, George W. Bush is spotted handing her what appears to be a piece of candy. The two made headlines during McCain’s funeral as the former president was seen slipping the former first lady a cough drop.

Mrs. Obama, 54, was attending with her husband, former President Barack Obama. Obama and George W. Bush were two of the five living presidents in attendance for the funeral in Washington, D.C.