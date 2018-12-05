Which snacks are worth splurging on? Registered dietitian weighs in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- During the holiday season food is everywhere! From office parties to family gatherings. Registered dietitian Lisa Grudzielanek with Your Tasty Life joins Real Milwaukee to help you decide which snacks are worth splurging on.

1. Home-made Chocolate Chip Cookies

2 cookies (2 ¼ diameter): 240 calories, 20 grams of sugar, not a significant source of protein

• Classic treat with family memories.

• Be mindful of 'CCC' during the next few weeks: Constant Cookie Consumption.

2. Mini Snickers

3 pieces: 130 calories, 14 grams of sugar, not a significant source of protein

• Not filling, likely hard to stop at 3.

• Ask co-workers to place candy dish out of sight.

3. Cheese & Sausage

Two 1oz. pieces of cheese & Two 1oz. pieces of sausage: 420 calories, 32 grams of protein

• Calories dense, protein will help satisfy hunger.

• Better snack for blood sugar control—reduce size to one piece of each.

4. Spiced Nuts

Less than 1/3 cup= 160 calories, 8 carbs, 3 grams of sugar

• Look for raw nuts and/or those not dressed in oils and sugar, which add calories and negate the healthy quality of nuts.

• Nuts are heart-healthy, but portions can easily be over-done.

• Protein and fats in nuts can be more satisfying than carb-based snacks.

5. Chocolate Covered Pretzels

6 pretzel- 150 calories, 24 carbs, 12 grams sugar, not a significant source of protein (1 gram)

• Salty & sweet components make this treat hard to stop at one serving of 6.

6. Reindeer Chow

¾ cup contains approximately: 430 calories, 65 carbs, which includes 45 grams of sugar, and 5 grams protein.

• Chex cereal, chocolate chips, peanut butter, powdered sugar and M & M makes for a delicious calorie-dense and sugar champ!

• Better bet (2) cookies or a serving of chocolate covered pretzels.

• Best left for 'treat' sparingly. A small handful (1/2 cup) lessens the impact.