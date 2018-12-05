Woman charged in connection with OD death, victim ‘wrapped in a blanket and hidden in a closet’

SHEBOYGAN — A 29-year-old Sheboygan woman faces multiple charges in connection with the overdose death of a man. The accused is Andrea Mullens. She is charged with the following:

Maintaining a drug trafficking place

Hiding a corpse

Theft from corpse

Contributing to the delinquency of a child

Felony bail jumping

According to the criminal complaint, Sheboygan police responded to a residence near 13th and Michigan on Sunday, Nov. 18. A citizen reported that somebody may have overdosed in the residence. Police conducted a search of the residence and “found no one or anything of concern inside.”

Two days later, the complaint says a Sheboygan detective received eight phone calls from a man who “said the Defendant had ‘shot [someone] up’ with drugs and the guy died.” This person told police Mullens “‘hit him with a pen,’ meaning Narcan, but that he died.” The caller also indicated the victim’s body was “wrapped in a blanket and hidden in a closet.”

The complaint indicates an officer was sent back to the home on Michigan Ave. Mullens’ father agreed to let the officer conduct another search of the home — and specifically the studio apartment where his daughter lived upstairs. The officer went to the space and noted it was “very cold to the point where (the officer) noted that his nose was constantly running.” The officer removed a shelving unit “and opened the door, finding a crawl space that was not insulated and very cold.” Inside, the officer “located a dead body wrapped in fabric.”

Officers made contact with a 16-year-old who had apparently been in the room with Mullens when the overdose of the victim occurred. He told officers after the victim was discovered to not be breathing that Mullens “began freaking out, pulled (the victim) onto the floor, and asking for Narcan.” When that did not work, the complaint says Mullen “began doing chest compressions on (the victim) and blowing into his mouth.” The complaint says Mullens also grabbed “some of her own drugs and inject it into (the victim’s) arm.” After it was realized the victim was dead, Mullens put the victim’s clothes back on (which she had removed to do CPR). The complaint says she “took (the victim’s) photo ID and debit card out of his belongings and hid them.” She “then got a blanket and rolled (the victim) in the blanket” and moved the body “from the main area into the crawl space.”

The 16-year-old later told investigators Mullens “would get people hooked on drugs and that she always had drugs at her place.” He said, Mullens “tried to kill everybody slowly” and that her apartment was called “the shop.”

Mullens made her initial appearance in court on Monday, Dec. 3. She is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 12.