Construction underway on 10-story Ferris wheel coming to Green Bay’s amusement park

GREEN BAY — A new ride is coming to Green Bay’s amusement park.

WLUK reported Thursday, Dec. 6 work has begun on “The Big Wheel” set for Bay Beach Amusement Park.

The 10-story Ferris Wheel will be open to riders in summer of 2019.

According to WLUK, the nation’s largest producer of amusement rides and Ferris wheels, Chance Rides Manufacturing Inc. — located in Wichita, Kansas — is making the big wheel.

“The Big Wheel” is Bay Beach’s second Ferris wheel. WLUK says that one is more of a thrill ride and The Big Wheel will be slower and more scenic for riders.