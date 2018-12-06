× Convicted sex offender released in Waukesha — and he’s homeless, at least for now

WAUKESHA — Waukesha police have alerted the community about the release of a convicted sex offender on Thursday, Dec. 7 — who is homeless.

According to police, William Bowers, 37, was convicted in 1995 on a charge of first degree sexual assault of a child. He was convicted in 1996 and 1999 for second degree sexual assault of a child.

Police said his victims are typically teenage males.

Bowers was homeless upon his release on Thursday. Police said he is “waiting for a temporary living placement.”

He must register with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry for life, and submit to face-to-face registration with law enforcement. He can have no unsupervised contact with minors, cannot visit taverns/bars/liquor stores, cannot have contact with the victims and cannot purchase or possess alcohol or drugs.

Additionally, he will be on GPS monitoring for life.

Bowers has been described as a male, white, standing 5’6″ tall and weighing 132 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes — and a scar on his left hand.