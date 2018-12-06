Funeral service begins at Houston church for former President George H.W. Bush

HOUSTON, Texas — Funeral services have begun at a Houston church for George H.W. Bush, the last public remembrance for the former president who will be laid to rest Thursday.

About 1,200 mourners were expected at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church for the service, which will include eulogies from Bush’s secretary of state, James Baker, and his grandson, George P. Bush.

The funeral follows three days of events in Washington honoring the 41st president.

After the Houston funeral, a special train painted to resemble Air Force One will carry Bush’s casket, family and close friends about 70 miles (115 kilometers) to College Station, where he will be buried in a private service alongside his late wife, Barbara Bush, and their daughter Robin, who died of leukemia in 1953 at age 3.