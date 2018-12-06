‘I realize where I messed up:’ Joshua Cisero sentenced to probation for smashing statue of Virgin Mary

MILWAUKEE — Joshua Cisero, a man accused of smashing a statue of the Virgin Mary at a south side Milwaukee church, pleaded guilty on Thursday, Dec. 6 to amended charges of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct — both misdemeanors. The court then sentenced Cisero to 90 days in the House of Correction — and stayed that sentence. He was also placed on probation for 18 months — and must perform 50 hours of community service.

“I realize where I messed up. You can believe what you want to believe. I’m real strong in what I believe in. But I do understand that you can’t — but I think I just expressed my belief the wrong way,” Cisero told the court prior to sentencing. “I didn’t mean to cause people any harm. I don’t have nothing against them.”

According to the criminal complaint, Cisero, 20, smashed the statue at St. Adalbert Parish with a metal pole on Monday, Aug. 6. The statue was worth at least $1,000.

Witnesses say Cisero was making negative remarks about the Catholic church and saying Catholics are “hypocrites.”

