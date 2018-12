Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- They're made locally and by two young ladies. Brooklyn and Bria Jordan join Real Milwaukee to tell us about the pop-up shop where they'll be selling their goods this weekend.

This weekend Bria, who makes Boujee Bags, and Brooklyn, 9, who makes Juicy Jewels, are hosting a pop-up shop at Mayfair Mall. You can find it in the First Floor Center Court during normal mall hours Saturday and Sunday. The girls are trying to raise enough money to put out a book they've written.