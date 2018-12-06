× Milwaukee man arrested in Kenosha homicide case; victim’s vehicle missing

KENOSHA — A Milwaukee man has been arrested in connection with the death of 36-year-old Jason Killips, who was found dead in an apartment near 15th Street and 38th Avenue in Kenosha on Friday, Nov. 30. Police said this case is being investigated as a homicide.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 5, shortly before 4 p.m. in Milwaukee. Police said he’s believed to have been involved in the homicide. They said he was acquainted with Killips, and police don’t believe this was a random act of violence.

Police said Killips’ vehicle is missing and was reported stolen. They have asked for the public’s help locating the vehicle, described as a 2017 Honda Accord, four-door vehicle, white in color, with Wisconsin license plates 270-WRK.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact police.

42.569331 -87.854073