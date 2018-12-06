Milwaukee’s newest holiday favorite, Black Nativity ‘is a testament to the power of gospel music’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Taking the stage this weekend at Vogel Hall is a gospel play by Langston Hughes. "Black Nativity" opens Friday night, Dec. 7 and runs for a limited time.

About Black Nativity (website)

Milwaukee’s newest holiday favorite, Black Nativity by Langston Hughes is a testament to the power of gospel music, telling the story of the Nativity through a combination of African American scripture, poetry, dance, and song.

“Black Nativity is an opportunity to use our recent stories to represent the storytellers, our neighbors, leaders, future leaders, everyday working folks, activists, warriors, and friends who desire to tell the good news of hope. These same people have stories of those who have overcome all odds to be the light and catalyst for change in their communities” says Director Malkia Stampley.

Featuring many new talented local cast members, this year’s production is presented by Bronzeville Arts Ensemble, and features choreographer Christopher Gilbert, and music direction by Antoine Reynolds. Black Nativity by Langston Hughes is a collaboration between Black Arts MKE and the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts.