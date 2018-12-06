NBA stars Kevon Looney, Sterling Brown help raise funds for Sandra Parks’ family

MILWAUKEE — NBA stars made a special trip to Milwaukee’s Up-Down Arcade to help the family of Sandra Parks — the 13-year-old girl killed by a stray bullet last month. Golden State Warrior Kevon Looney, along with Milwaukee Bucks star Sterling Brown, faced off with other basketball stars from both teams in memory of Parks.

Up-Down Arcade on Brady Street, hosted the fundraiser on Thursday night, Dec. 6.

“We have a lot of kids that could be great in this city. We want to protect them and keep them going down the right path,” said Looney.

“Whenever you can give to somebody, especially a family that’s hurting like that, it’s big,” said Brown.

The games, open to the public, was a way to raise awareness and money for Sandra’s grieving family.

“I’m up and down, but tonight is the first night I got out and tried to enjoy myself,” said Bernice Parks, Sandra Parks’ mother.

Sandra’s 9-year-old brother got the chance to hang with his heroes.

“I’m so excited to see the basketball players,” said Devin Parks, Sandra Parks’ brother.

It brought together a community in search of answers and a way to help.

“I’m here to come show support. It’s important that the community comes together and supports, especially in a situation like this,” said Lt. Governor-elect Mandela Barnes.

“The goal is coming together as a community, stopping violence and working together,” said Milwaukee Alderman Russell Stamper.

A win for both teams, competing all in good fun.