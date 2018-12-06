Ohio State University gets bacon vending machine🥓

OHIO — It’s a pork-lover’s dream come true on the Ohio State University campus. The college has unveiled a bacon vending machine.

The new gadget in Columbus, Ohio offers cooked strips of bacon for just $1. All proceeds will go toward Ohio State’s Meat Science Program.

In turn, members of the program will be charged with maintaining the machine.

The Ohio Pork Council sponsored the machine, and set it up with bacon donations from Smithfield, Hormel and Sugardale.

The machine will remain in the hall of Ohio State’s College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) until Dec. 13.