MILWAUKEE -- A new twist on an old scam. The big red flag that's a dead giveaway. Jenna Sachs with a Contact 6 alert, Sunday on FOX6 News at 10.
Same scam, new twist
-
‘Immediately be suspicious:’ Police warn about new twist on computer scam
-
Family warns of kidnapping scam that started with call from unknown number
-
Beware: Walworth County sheriff warns residents of telephone scam
-
State officials: 20-somethings are not immune to fraud
-
Elderly couple in West Allis scammed by men posing as roofers
-
-
Officials: Talk with grandparents about latest scams, protecting themselves from fraudsters
-
Convenience worth the cost? Contact 6 tests Amazon’s new Christmas tree delivery service
-
‘Whole thing was just bogus:’ Keep an eye out for caregiver job scams
-
IRS warns of ‘huge spike’ in holiday scams: ‘A lot of crooks are going to be Grinches’
-
BBB warns of phone scam; ‘They threaten to turn off your heat’
-
-
Nearly 200 phone scam attempts reported to We Energies over past 2 days
-
Beware: State officials urge online shoppers to be on lookout for shipping scams
-
Longtime FOX6 News anchor Tom Hooper passes away at 85