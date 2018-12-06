‘She is a miracle:’ Woman survives after being taken off life support following heart attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. -- A woman surprised her doctors by surviving after she was taken off life support. Her doctors believed she only had a small percentage of brain capacity, and some are calling it a miracle.

"I believe that she truly is a depiction of a miracle," said Karl DeLeeuw.

DeLeeuw marveled at everything that happened since he called 911 in August.

Karl DeLeeuw in 911 call: "Actually I think she just died. Hang on please."

Dispatcher: "OK sir...sir....I know. I need you to get her flat on her back."

DeLeeuw's wife Michele was having a heart attack, and she wasn't breathing.

"I don't think I've really processed everything even though it's been four months," said Michele DeLeeuw.

Dispatcher: "Sir, sir...I will walk you through CPR, but first we need to get her flat on her back."

Karl DeLeeuw didn't know CPR, but the 911 operator coached him through it all.

Dispatcher: "I"m going to count with you, OK? Let's go. 1, 2, 3, 4..."

The life-saving actions gave Michele DeLeeuw a chance at survival. Paramedics revived her multiple times on the way to the hospital, but still, she was unconscious, and remained so for three weeks. Doctors advised taking her off life support.

Days later, she opened her eyes.

"I didn't know what to think. I didn't know what happened. I had no memory," said Michele DeLeeuw.

She's since made a complete recovery -- against all odds. The paramedics who answered the call presented her with a "Survivor Coin," a token of the bond she shared with her husband and her rescuers.

"I just thank God that I was saved. I was spared. I know that that means something. Something good is going to come of this," said Michele DeLeeuw.