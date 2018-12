Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Summerfest is getting into the holiday spirit. Julie Stolper Dieckelman joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at some new winter merchandise that would make perfect gifts.

Summerfest 2019 takes place June 26-June 30 and July 2-7, 2019, closed on July 1. For more details, visit Summerfest.com.